Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.30M -3.37 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 156,591,955.32% -46.2% -31.9% Chiasma Inc. 537,072,152.31% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 122.22% and its average price target is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.