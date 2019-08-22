Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Comparing side by side

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 20.95 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk & Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, which is potential 243.98% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 89%. 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.