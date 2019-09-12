Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Contrasting side by side

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 34.12 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $17.17, which is potential 450.32% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.