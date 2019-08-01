Meritor (MTOR) Stock Value Rose While Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Raised Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.70 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68 million, down from 8.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 1.47 million shares traded or 91.14% up from the average. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Plc reported 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hl Services Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,566 shares. Greenwood Associate Lc owns 2,765 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 10,936 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 4,014 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited holds 1.81M shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 1,657 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Quantitative Limited Liability has 139,900 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Communication has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 5,398 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Llc, Florida-based fund reported 9,587 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Brinker holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7,193 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares to 3,897 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 82,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,113 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $164,256 activity. 2,000 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shares with value of $42,000 were bought by Boehm Rodger L. Another trade for 1,148 shares valued at $24,028 was made by Bialy Paul on Friday, February 1.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 1.78M shares to 10.99M shares, valued at $707.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 2.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).