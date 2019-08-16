Meritor (MTOR) Stock Price Rose While Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed by $7.69 Million Its Holding; Home Bancorp (HBCP) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 384,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.50 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 836,054 shares traded or 8.90% up from the average. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 21,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 780,387 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95M, down from 802,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 11,941 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Hasn’t Made a Determination to Fill the Vacancy on the Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 201,305 shares to 220,422 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 332,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Gp has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 5,800 shares. Blackrock invested in 5.93M shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 391 shares or 0% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Menta Llc owns 0.14% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 15,781 shares. 41,796 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Highline Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 2.44% or 1.91 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company stated it has 328,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 56,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 941,786 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl accumulated 59,231 shares. Bailard has invested 0.15% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). 691 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Analysts await Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.89 per share. HBCP’s profit will be $7.25 million for 11.45 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Home Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.45% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 185,917 shares to 498,917 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 69,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc.