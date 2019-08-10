Meritor (MTOR) Share Value Rose While Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased by $1.26 Million Its Position; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Trimmed Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position by $4.00 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 16,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 49,039 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 65,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $207.4. About 492,778 shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc. (MTOR) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 62,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.15 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 889,118 shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 30/04/2018 – Meritor® Announces Two Axles for Extreme Off-Highway Applications; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,150 shares to 6,246 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc. Class A (NYSE:SCS) by 396,486 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 211,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

