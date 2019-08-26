Meritor (MTOR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup; The TP Given is $21.0000; Nuevo Energy Co (NEV)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Nuevo Energy Co (NEV) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 16 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased positions in Nuevo Energy Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.82 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuevo Energy Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Citigroup have a $21.0000 target price on the stock. The target price gives a potential upside of 24.11% from Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)‘s previous close. This rating was revealed to clients and investors in a report on Monday, 26 August.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity. $42,000 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was bought by Boehm Rodger L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Meritor, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towle & holds 2.34 million shares or 5.42% of its portfolio. Affinity Invest Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 22,210 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.45% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Kennedy Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 53,710 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 51,552 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 156,969 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 15,615 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Ftb stated it has 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,995 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 76,742 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. It has a 5.31 P/E ratio. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund for 39,250 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 10,884 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 60,345 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 40,629 shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 72,266 shares traded or 52.98% up from the average. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) has risen 6.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.