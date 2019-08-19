Meritor (MTOR) Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.00 Million; Foundation Resource Management Has Lowered Holding in Goldcorp (GG) by $427,119

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.70M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 218,800 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Net $57M; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 38,829 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 675,629 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 714,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,806 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 0.02% or 103,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 18,699 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Lc stated it has 541,644 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 5,700 shares. Highline Management Lp stated it has 2.44% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Cambridge Research holds 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) or 14,372 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 6,911 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 83,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 3.72 million shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 49,274 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon stated it has 579,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin Corp reported 100 shares stake.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.13M shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $349.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 649,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.