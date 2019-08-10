Meritor Inc. (MTOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Since Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor Inc. 22 0.36 N/A 3.03 8.16 Stoneridge Inc. 29 0.98 N/A 1.75 18.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Meritor Inc. and Stoneridge Inc. Stoneridge Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Meritor Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Meritor Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Meritor Inc. and Stoneridge Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor Inc. 0.00% 79.3% 9.5% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Meritor Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.21 beta. Stoneridge Inc.’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Meritor Inc. Its rival Stoneridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Stoneridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Meritor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Meritor Inc. and Stoneridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Stoneridge Inc.’s potential upside is 15.74% and its consensus target price is $35.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of Meritor Inc. shares and 96.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Meritor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meritor Inc. 0.57% 3.95% 5.01% 21.17% 26.89% 46.24% Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13%

For the past year Meritor Inc. was more bullish than Stoneridge Inc.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats Meritor Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Meritor Wabco, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.