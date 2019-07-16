Meritor Inc. (MTOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor Inc. 21 0.44 N/A 3.03 6.94 Aptiv PLC 78 1.44 N/A 3.91 19.21

Demonstrates Meritor Inc. and Aptiv PLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Aptiv PLC is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Meritor Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Meritor Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aptiv PLC, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Meritor Inc. and Aptiv PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor Inc. 0.00% 79.3% 9.5% Aptiv PLC 0.00% 28.6% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Meritor Inc.’s current beta is 2.14 and it happens to be 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aptiv PLC is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Meritor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Aptiv PLC which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Aptiv PLC is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Meritor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Meritor Inc. and Aptiv PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aptiv PLC 1 1 3 2.60

$19 is Meritor Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -18.42%. Aptiv PLC on the other hand boasts of a $89.6 average target price and a 11.72% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Aptiv PLC is looking more favorable than Meritor Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Meritor Inc. and Aptiv PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 98.8%. Meritor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aptiv PLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meritor Inc. -6.32% -9.82% 0.1% 23.19% -0.33% 24.42% Aptiv PLC -5.87% -16.36% -5.63% -0.77% -21.6% 21.88%

For the past year Meritor Inc. was more bullish than Aptiv PLC.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Aptiv PLC beats Meritor Inc.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Meritor Wabco, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.