Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) Analysts See $0.94 EPS; Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Unit (UNT) Holding By $302,680

Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.62% from last quarter's $0.89 EPS. MTOR's profit would be $78.68M giving it 6.17 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Meritor, Inc.'s analysts see -8.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 66,975 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Unit Corp (UNT) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc analyzed 21,620 shares as Unit Corp (UNT)'s stock declined 25.32%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 908,316 shares with $12.93M value, down from 929,936 last quarter. Unit Corp now has $445.96 million valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 56,755 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 47.03% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.46% the S&P500.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $54,779 activity. Shares for $34,950 were bought by Peyton G Bailey IV on Tuesday, May 7. $19,829 worth of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) was bought by ADCOCK J MICHAEL.

More notable recent Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unit Corporation (UNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Unit Corporation’s (NYSE:UNT) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Unit Corporation (UNT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.21 per share. UNT’s profit will be $6.66 million for 16.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Unit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $188,284 activity. Shares for $24,028 were sold by Bialy Paul on Friday, February 1. Boehm Rodger L also bought $42,000 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $206,256 was made by Plomin Joseph A. on Wednesday, February 6.