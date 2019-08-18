Meritage Portfolio Management Upped Stake in Amc Networks (AMCX); Gratia Capital Has Decreased Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake as Share Value Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 1.49M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 17,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 86,622 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 68,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 414,666 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.78M for 8.48 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BGC Partners’ Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shareholders Saw Negative Total Returns In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Capitalab Launches SGX Nikkei 225 Options Compression Services – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners, Inc. introduces Fenics Global Options, an electronic trading platform for exchange listed futures and options in collaboration with industry leading liquidity providers Optiver, IMC and Maven Securities – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

