Meritage Portfolio Management Upped Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake by $1.32 Million; Pecaut & Company Has Lifted Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $321,229

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 36,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 117,117 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 80,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 649,493 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 24/05/2018 – Athenahealth: Lazard and Centerview Partners Have Been Retained as Fincl Advisors to Assist the Bd in This Analysis; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – SEQUENTIAL INCREASE IN AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NET INFLOWS OF $2.4 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q EPS $1.21; 20/04/2018 – BENI STABILI BOARD TO APPOINT LAZARD AS FINL ADVISOR; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $252 BLN, UP 17% FROM MARCH 31, 2017

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 5.62 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 147,631 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fayerweather Charles invested 4.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckingham Cap holds 1.31% or 47,580 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust holds 80,173 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc reported 12,199 shares. 46,009 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.26% or 2,000 shares. Georgia-based Marco Invest Management Limited Company has invested 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scotia invested in 896,246 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,650 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 17,800 shares. Yhb Advsrs Incorporated reported 1.81% stake. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 151,644 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Murphy Management Inc invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company holds 60,066 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 289,900 shares. Bluecrest Ltd has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Cornerstone Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 316 shares. Voya Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 1.87M shares. Central Bancshares & Tru Co has invested 0.07% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Quantbot LP holds 0.04% or 12,739 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Ariel Ltd accumulated 5.42 million shares or 2.43% of the stock. Franklin Inc stated it has 1.61M shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 2,332 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 61,550 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 828,201 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 2,599 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).