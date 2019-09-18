Meritage Portfolio Management Upped Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake; The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) stake by 1681.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 15,938 shares as Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 16,886 shares with $4.62M value, up from 948 last quarter. Align Technology Inc. now has $14.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $177.65. About 520,516 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings

Among 3 analysts covering Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weir Group PLC has GBX 2000 highest and GBX 1550 lowest target. GBX 1873.33’s average target is 24.23% above currents GBX 1508 stock price. Weir Group PLC had 37 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WEIR in report on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1880 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 4. See The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) latest ratings:

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.92 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 1005.33 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.

The stock decreased 3.30% or GBX 51.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1508. About 406,206 shares traded. The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $313.25’s average target is 76.33% above currents $177.65 stock price. Align Tech had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M also bought $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares. $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 8,411 shares to 16,585 valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 9,022 shares and now owns 51,444 shares. Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.