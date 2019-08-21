Meritage Portfolio Management Upped Dollar General (DG) Stake by $1.50 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose, Orbimed Advisors Raised by $5.66 Million Its Stake

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 325,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.33 million, up from 305,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $268.78. About 637,663 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 55,807 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 43,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 1.01 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) by 17,950 shares to 29,182 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & P 500 Depositary Receipt (SPY) by 1,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,834 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,605 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Shanda Asset Management Holdings owns 20,000 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 16,900 were accumulated by Boston Prtn. Hexavest holds 531,763 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 37,504 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Com reported 2,484 shares stake. Hamel reported 3.27% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Ltd reported 1,853 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 8,755 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 545,736 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 152,437 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank invested in 0.88% or 55,570 shares. Calamos Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Grocery Outlet’s Debut Earnings Report Is a Hit – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 116,700 shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $467.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 286,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,300 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).