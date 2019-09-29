Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) Position by $594,672; Share Value Rose; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding Has Raised by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 19,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 234,844 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35 million, up from 214,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 1.66 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 3,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 30,404 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 34,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $160.46. About 222,393 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 391,890 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Com. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Financial Corp holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 53,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 1.81M shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Wolverine Asset Mngmt has 11,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.02% or 2,748 shares. Fca Tx has 7,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 4,696 are owned by Amica Mutual. Andra Ap holds 0.23% or 257,200 shares. Whittier Com has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 1,462 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny invested in 0.03% or 58,237 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,733 shares to 105,902 shares, valued at $22.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 29,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

