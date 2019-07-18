Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.34 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Rose, Somerville Kurt F Raised Position

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, up from 3,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 8.56 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 39,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,813 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 93,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 4.81M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 64,186 shares to 232,777 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares to 159,327 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 4,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,671 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).