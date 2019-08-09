Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Position in Garmin LTD Adr (GRMN) by $2.47 Million as Share Value Declined; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Peninsula Asset Management Inc

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (GRMN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 28,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 55,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 932,259 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Morgan Stanley accumulated 697,825 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 730,487 shares. 2.28 million were reported by Invesco. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.04% or 462,148 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Profund Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 3,047 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 12,300 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 64,186 shares to 232,777 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall & Sullivan Wa stated it has 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 809,912 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. 64,106 were reported by Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings stated it has 4.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset Mgmt owns 11.39M shares. Davis holds 5,822 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 341,343 shares. Marietta Invest Prtn Ltd Company has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Piedmont Advsr holds 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01 million shares. Financial Advisory Ser Inc reported 21,015 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 11.96M shares for 12.08% of their portfolio. Hall Kathryn A accumulated 5,861 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 31.64 million shares or 3.71% of the stock. 14,880 are held by Accuvest Advsr. 1.32 million were accumulated by Hexavest.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

