Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $2.61 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.95 Million as Share Price Declined

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 55,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 21,790 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 77,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.27 million shares traded or 195.25% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 76,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 536,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85M, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 50,540 shares to 111,790 shares, valued at $121.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 278,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 36,337 shares. Pennsylvania Communication accumulated 97,347 shares or 0.52% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 194,168 shares. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 319,605 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 4,414 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp accumulated 92,693 shares. Blue stated it has 9,020 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 7,895 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Gp invested in 0.04% or 2,900 shares. 7.05 million are held by Capital Investors. Bank & Trust Of The West, California-based fund reported 64,611 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 38,143 shares. Valmark Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd has 110,032 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.12% or 6.40M shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Llc holds 9,665 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Ltd Com reported 11,229 shares stake. American Research & stated it has 83,420 shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Co Ct invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Caprock stated it has 18,301 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.37M shares. Wallace Capital Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Montecito Bankshares & holds 10,662 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 51,822 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corp reported 384,661 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc invested in 0.2% or 42,148 shares. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 30,048 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 34,452 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,676 shares to 63,468 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 29,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).