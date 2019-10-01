Meritage Portfolio Management Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) Decreased by $4.22 Million as Market Value Declined; As Hcp (HCP) Stock Price Rose, Diam Company LTD Upped Its Stake by $2.08 Million

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 67,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.96M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 2.99M shares traded or 10.18% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 44.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 36,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 45,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, down from 81,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 4.02 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 81,394 shares to 658,453 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 25.78 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 55,772 shares to 121,575 shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.