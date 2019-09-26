Meritage Portfolio Management Stake in Northern Trust (NTRS) Decreased by $4.06 Million; Prudential Plc Has Lifted Its Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 81.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 45,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $939,000, down from 55,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 449,128 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 14,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 80,580 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, up from 65,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $97.31. About 299,309 shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold COLM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 0.61% less from 24.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 11,000 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 344,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,769 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trus (NYSE:PPR).

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 3.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $350.27M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold NTRS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 168.48 million shares or 0.71% more from 167.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.