Meritage Portfolio Management Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) Trimmed by $10.33 Million as Valuation Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Increased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 124,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 62,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 186,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 938,905 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 25,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 64,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 38,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 795,320 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,450 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life holds 0.46% or 21,363 shares. Orca Limited Com holds 0.78% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 4,302 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,459 are owned by Franklin Street Nc. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Caprock Group Incorporated has 10,614 shares. Commerce Natl Bank reported 133,472 shares. Boltwood Cap Management invested in 5,800 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Mcrae Cap Mgmt reported 5,599 shares stake. Veritable Lp holds 0.1% or 30,513 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 130,397 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Piedmont Investment Advsrs stated it has 64,253 shares. Prio Wealth LP accumulated 128,795 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 90,454 shares to 544,848 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,502 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jobs Data to Watch For – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QQQ, INTC, ADP, MU: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Enters Oversold Territory (FTNT) – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet Extends Support for VMware to Boost Cloud Security – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Palo Alto (PANW) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Skechers, Tandem, CyberArk and Fortinet – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.16 million for 56.10 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 36,546 shares to 152,406 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.