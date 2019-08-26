Meritage Portfolio Management Raised Its Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $2.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; Jacobs & Co Trimmed Stake in Boeing (BA) as Valuation Declined

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 2,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 43,590 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63 million, down from 45,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $357.89. About 3.95M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 27,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 56,747 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 29,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 799,755 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.13 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.