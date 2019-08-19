Meritage Portfolio Management Raised Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Holding; 0 Analysts Bullish Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) stake by 5.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 4,680 shares as Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)’s stock rose 5.73%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 91,266 shares with $6.38M value, up from 86,586 last quarter. Fox Factory Holding Corp now has $2.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 161,530 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C

Among 3 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International has $19 highest and $1400 lowest target. $17’s average target is 40.85% above currents $12.07 stock price. Oceaneering International had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) rating on Thursday, August 15. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $1400 target. See Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs owns 57,120 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 179,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 70,972 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 10,764 were accumulated by Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 251,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 67,562 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com. Mutual Of America Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 86,991 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 648,128 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, New York-based fund reported 10,066 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 137,437 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.08% or 237,300 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 10,223 shares. 3,583 are held by Us Comml Bank De.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

The stock increased 4.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 984,205 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 0.07% or 65,713 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). 66,591 were accumulated by Axa. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 25,793 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) or 12,803 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Alps Inc reported 0.01% stake. 27,281 are held by Advisory Incorporated. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd owns 8,014 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability owns 97,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 31,102 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 74,289 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stock Earnings Due on Jul 31: ALSN, FOXF, DAN, MTOR – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Diversified Holdings Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Larry L. Enterline; Appoints D. Eugene Ewing as Independent Lead Director – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.