Meritage Portfolio Management Position in Intel (INTC) Boosted by $5.00 Million; Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Raised Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 2,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 80,906 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 611,189 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 255.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 94,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131,289 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 36,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 12.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 10,667 shares to 150,910 shares, valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,865 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings.

