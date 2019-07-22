Meritage Portfolio Management Position in Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Boosted Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 107.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 9.22M shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,649 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 126,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 85,188 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has risen 7.46% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 10/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN END-APRIL AUM $538B VS $549B IN MARCH; 30/05/2018 – Hortonworks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Move to Nashville Adds to Music City’s Boom; 26/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY AB HOLDING DILUTED ADJ EPU $0.73; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN TO MOVE CORP HQ TO NASHVILLE FROM NY; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 89,003 shares to 122,833 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 65,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC).

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AB’s profit will be $53.20M for 13.49 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset New York holds 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) or 3,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 30,445 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 711,378 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 40,440 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). National Insurance Tx accumulated 7,900 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 0.17% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 57,649 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 23,335 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.03% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Sadoff Ltd Llc reported 249,625 shares. 185,199 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 19,243 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Key Group Holdg (Cayman) Ltd holds 22,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP reported 0.28% stake. Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Weiss Multi has 0.55% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1.69M shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 56 shares. Moreover, Waratah Advisors has 0.51% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 29,853 shares. Gradient Limited has 50 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 74,782 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 866,377 shares. Southport Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 70,000 shares. 14.79 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Verition Fund Management Ltd owns 84,800 shares. 581,347 are held by Mackenzie.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares to 419,019 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.