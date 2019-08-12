Meritage Portfolio Management Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Upped as Valuation Rose; Rogers (ROG) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Upped Its Position by $1.23 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 31,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corporation (ROG) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 7,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 62,145 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, up from 54,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 192,914 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 26,742 shares to 66,607 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 124,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,329 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 959,804 shares or 7.4% of the stock. Ssi Investment Mngmt accumulated 1,520 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.49% or 60,684 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv holds 2.01% or 31,069 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny stated it has 10,163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Glob Americas owns 89,030 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc accumulated 18,064 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn owns 2,316 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 2,030 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Lc reported 1,093 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers Bankshares reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cooperman Leon G holds 0.62% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 38,000 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% or 15,687 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.2% Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Rogers Schedules Q2 2019 Earnings Call for July 31, 2019 | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ACK Asset Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Rogers Corp. Shares Skyrocketed 74% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corporation: Rogers Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 31, 2019.