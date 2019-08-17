Meritage Portfolio Management Maintains Position in Dsw (DSW); Windward Capital Management Company Has Upped Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by $578,708 as Market Valuation Declined

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 64,186 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,777 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 168,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE LIQUIDATION PROCESS OF EBUYS IN EARLY 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ DSW Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSW); 20/05/2018 – Trade idea for $DSW ahead of earnings on 5/30; 30/05/2018 – DSW REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – DSW – MAY INCUR ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME EXIT CHARGES RELATED TO EBUYS; 03/04/2018 – DSW Inc. Names Drew Domecq As Chief Information Officer; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES; 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Springfield, MO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Reliance Of Delaware invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 72,797 shares. Wesbanco Bank owns 11,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,928 were accumulated by Hilltop Holdg. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 308,730 shares. Pension Serv holds 0.09% or 927,816 shares. British Columbia stated it has 320,240 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 180,925 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust owns 26,826 shares. Tiemann Investment Llc invested in 0.2% or 10,221 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 114,508 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lasalle Management Limited Co holds 1.18% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Mengis Mgmt invested in 0.74% or 50,545 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DSW Inc. Announces New Brand Presidents to Support Recent Acquisitions – PRNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Designer Brands Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Camuto Acquisition Didn’t Help DSW in Latest Quarter – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “DSW Investors Will Be Looking for Clues About How Acquisitions Are Panning Out – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For March 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 53,010 shares. Yorktown Management Research reported 10,717 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 54,103 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 975,531 shares. Euclidean Techs Mgmt Ltd reported 0.75% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Arrowstreet Lp has 0.01% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 251,407 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 6,716 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.01% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 337,085 shares. 300,212 were reported by Mackenzie Corp. Penbrook Mngmt Limited owns 41,245 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 23,427 shares.