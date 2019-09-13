Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) Position as Stock Value Rose; Eos Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Addus Homecare (ADUS) as Stock Price Rose

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 207,507 shares traded or 43.01% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 3,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 30,404 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 34,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $159.57. About 218,983 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,387 shares to 273,211 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 63,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 earnings per share, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.65 million for 11.66 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plancorp Limited Company holds 1.17% or 18,876 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Amp Investors Ltd owns 26,764 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 710 shares. 931 were accumulated by Duncker Streett & Incorporated. Brinker has 6,560 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 6,802 shares. Moreover, British Columbia has 0.05% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 36,477 shares. Sit Investment holds 54,215 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin Financial Bank & holds 1,351 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 29,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corp has 1,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel invested in 0% or 10,734 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Shine Inv Advisory Inc reported 223 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch Associates Inc invested 1.15% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Wells Fargo Mn holds 17,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 60,423 shares. Sei Investments Com reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 13,256 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 45,264 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Mutual Of America Limited invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 0.04% or 15,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 5,041 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Arizona State Retirement System holds 15,746 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Cadence Capital Lc has 52,240 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55M for 39.00 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.