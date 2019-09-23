Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Position in Chevron (CVX) by $373,612 as Market Valuation Rose; Main Street Research Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 3,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 47,146 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, down from 50,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 1.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 63.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 45,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 116,541 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.23M, up from 71,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.01. About 1.61M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.48 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 65,068 shares. Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.32M shares. 25.81 million were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct owns 29,017 shares. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 75,000 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Assoc stated it has 189,960 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 7,733 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,792 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 13,830 shares. Oakwood Management Lc Ca has 37,861 shares. Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 152,976 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 20,686 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Gru has 24,511 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 42,058 shares to 103,696 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 10,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.