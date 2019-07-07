Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Among 3 analysts covering Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Endeavour Mining had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Berenberg. See Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $22.55 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 1,954 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 88,207 shares with $20.77M value, down from 90,161 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $277.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa may be `poised to outperform’ Mastercard – Susquehanna – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 454 shares. Virtu Ltd owns 12,347 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 99,991 shares. 17,190 are held by Snyder Capital Management L P. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 2.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.84M shares. Zeke Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,253 shares. Blackrock owns 63.50M shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.05% or 1,642 shares in its portfolio. Commerce State Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 110,119 shares. Lagoda Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.36% stake. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hanson Mcclain owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,363 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,083 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, January 9. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) stake by 39,139 shares to 141,321 valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 4,236 shares and now owns 35,996 shares. S&P Global Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold $4.04 million worth of stock or 20,269 shares.

More notable recent Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Is Up 156% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Endeavour Mining busting out in West Africa – MINING.com” published on October 27, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long Bond Butterfly Spread And Convexity To Gain On Yield Volatility And Negative Butterfly Twist – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Endeavour Mining says Agbaou Gold Mine 75 pct complete – MINING.com” published on June 13, 2013 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnGeneIC Enters Into Research Collaboration with Takeda to Develop EDVâ„¢-Based Immunomodulatory Therapies for Oncology – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 09, 2016.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It owns interests in five gold mines located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s mines and projects have a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 7.1 million ounces, as well as a measured and indicated mineral resource of 12.6 million ounces of gold.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 110,968 shares traded. Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.