Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Capital One Finl (COF) Stake; Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Had 3 Bulls

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 35.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 20,039 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 36,708 shares with $3.33 million value, down from 56,747 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $43.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.32 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One

Among 4 analysts covering Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 205 lowest target. GBX 243.75’s average target is 19.90% above currents GBX 203.3 stock price. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC had 19 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) rating on Friday, March 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 260 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, August 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS. The stock of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Bernstein. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, August 20. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 250 target in Monday, September 16 report. See Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 245.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Unchanged

13/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 245.00 Unchanged

20/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

More notable recent Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s (LON:MRW) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Share Price Is Down 16% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

The stock increased 2.39% or GBX 4.75 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 203.3. About 4.02M shares traded. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.88 billion GBP. The firm is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. It operates through 491 stores.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 963,372 are held by Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) owns 115,250 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Korea Invest Corp owns 158,440 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.75% or 13,705 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.2% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Interstate Bank has 776 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 7,574 shares. Art Advisors Llc has invested 0.4% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Capital Ok has 0.17% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 38,461 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gp Incorporated Inc owns 154,526 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 760,671 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Inc Ct invested in 33,671 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors accumulated 13,325 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.34B for 8.15 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 14.37% above currents $93.27 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of COF in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, July 8 with “Hold” rating.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 2,749 shares to 22,891 valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) stake by 2,579 shares and now owns 8,146 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One Financial Corporation: A New 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO That Is Currently Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Relax! Here’s How To Financially Prepare For Vacation – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Industry Headwinds, Fallout Of Recent Data Breach To Weigh On Capital One’s Stock – Forbes” with publication date: September 03, 2019.