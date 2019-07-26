Meritage Portfolio Management Lifted Its Dsw (DSW) Stake by $1.41 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Second Curve Capital Stake in New Home Co (NWHM) Trimmed by $320,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 143,089 shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 55.23% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 64,186 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,777 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 168,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Hyattsville, MD; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Sioux Falls, SD; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES; 30/05/2018 – Shoe retailer DSW drops despite topping view; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC DSW.N FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $2.84 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – DSW REPORTS EXIT OF EBUYS, FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF EVALUATION; 09/05/2018 – Survey Reveals DSW’s New VIP Rewards Program Caters To Women’s Deepest Shoe Shopping Desires; 13/03/2018 – DSW SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52 TO $1.67, EST. $1.68

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 100,143 shares. Federated Pa owns 350,573 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,718 shares. 15,760 are held by Verition Fund Lc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 74,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com holds 91,464 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,947 shares. Citigroup accumulated 107,556 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc stated it has 981,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 761,621 shares. Moreover, Alps Incorporated has 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 28,884 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 10,095 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 124,501 shares to 62,329 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 3,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,593 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $312,989 activity. $50,550 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares were bought by HEESCHEN PAUL C. Stelmar Wayne also bought $8,660 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares. $49,997 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was bought by Webb H Lawrence on Monday, June 17.

