Meritage Portfolio Management Lifted Its Amc Networks (AMCX) Stake by $1.01 Million as Shares Declined; Alphamark Advisors Has Lowered Its C V S Del (CVS) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 17,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,622 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 68,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 412,508 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 264,095 shares to 90,717 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & P 500 Depositary Receipt (SPY) by 1,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,834 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,271 shares to 24,149 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

