Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holding in Centene (CNC); Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Boosted Holding by $302,950 as Share Price Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 65,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 132,912 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 67,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 5.45M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 123,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 119,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 9.36 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 51,619 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 68,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,649 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.