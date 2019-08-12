Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) by $8.18 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 120.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,352 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 10,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 88,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 150,257 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94 million, down from 239,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.47. About 164,682 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,520 shares to 733 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 51,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,797 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Communications stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). At Bancorporation holds 0.27% or 5,882 shares. The Virginia-based Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Welch Gru Limited Co has 305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Associate Pa owns 100,123 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio. Country Club Na holds 21,886 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles Cap And Equity stated it has 303,067 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 1,400 shares. Stralem And accumulated 16,405 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sei Invs Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ci holds 58,058 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp has 114,654 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 47,441 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 10,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 34,475 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 52 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Hexavest Inc holds 1,087 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch Associate Mngmt holds 0.77% or 96,998 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab stated it has 150,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pacific Investment has 0.06% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 259,166 are owned by Geode Ltd Liability Company. 3,028 are owned by Cibc Asset. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 85,919 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 26,526 shares to 454,317 shares, valued at $38.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 556,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).