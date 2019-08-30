Meritage Portfolio Management Increased Intel (INTC) Stake by $5.00 Million; Zafgen (ZFGN) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Upped Its Position by $943,390

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 255.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 94,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131,289 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 36,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 2.73 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.83. About 14,249 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 3,457 shares to 125,593 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,813 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 2.32M shares. Colonial Advisors holds 6,606 shares. Moreover, Central Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 15,915 shares. Hallmark Cap Inc invested in 86,070 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 19.66 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 9.10 million shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors invested 1.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2.43 million were accumulated by Citigroup. Moors & Cabot accumulated 311,858 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Moreover, Monroe Bancorp & Tru Mi has 0.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 17,708 shares. Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 32,032 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 3.48M shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd owns 308,926 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio.