Meritage Portfolio Management Increased Adobe (ADBE) Position; American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) Sentiment Is 1.02

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 101 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 99 reduced and sold their holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 81.78 million shares, down from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Equity Investment Life Holding Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 76 Increased: 73 New Position: 28.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 13.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 4,236 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 35,996 shares with $9.59M value, up from 31,760 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $142.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Equity -4.6% after ending talks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “According To Sources Rocky (Caldera) Vs. Apollo: The Behind The Scenes Drama Over The Control Of AEL (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AEL’s profit will be $86.32 million for 6.11 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Snow Capital Management Lp holds 2.57% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for 1.51 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 254,727 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 134,019 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 69,562 shares.

The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 549,348 shares traded or 21.38% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,195 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.1% stake. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il invested in 12,600 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 2,349 are held by Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Management). Polen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6.23% or 4.48 million shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New Jersey-based Palisade Management Llc Nj has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Saturna Capital owns 482,049 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Regent Inv Management Llc holds 2,120 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0% or 1,597 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 468,626 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp has invested 2.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 4,603 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ami Asset reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 767,595 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Guggenheim maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, February 15 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, June 20.