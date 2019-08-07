Meritage Portfolio Management Holds Stake in Intel (INTC); Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Stake Held by Timpani Capital Management Llc

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 2.90M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 255.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 94,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131,289 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 36,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 26.76M shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Glu Mobile, Intersect ENT, and Anheuser-Busch InBev Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Glu Mobile Stock Gained 20.7% in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Ameriprise Fin invested in 0% or 796,238 shares. Paloma Prns invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Campbell And Com Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp owns 0.2% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 36,557 shares. 96,300 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest. Geode Cap Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Hodges Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.4% or 361,525 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 61,686 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 131,464 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 278,425 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp accumulated 352,700 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 25,500 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 14,500 shares. 147,096 are owned by Grp One Trading L P.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 82,684 shares to 75,620 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,289 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Despite the Plunge, Thereâ€™s No Need to Panic on AMD Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel: Under The Surface Failure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.