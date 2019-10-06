Meritage Portfolio Management Holds Position in Robert Half International (RHI); Renaissance Group Has Decreased Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $1.35 Million as Share Price Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 10,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 69,814 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, up from 58,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 850,293 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 4,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 100,943 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.74 million, down from 105,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 44,111 shares stake. Braun Stacey Inc has invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.4% or 4,785 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 43,860 shares. 110,100 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Artisan Partnership invested in 173,939 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Confluence Wealth Management owns 3,615 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 983 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp owns 50,787 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bender Robert And reported 23,170 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 37,675 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank invested in 0.11% or 22,572 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 22,185 shares. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 155,737 shares to 157,337 shares, valued at $27.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd (SVNDY) by 24,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 483,037 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 274,982 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 20,680 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 160 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.07% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 262,714 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 213,645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi accumulated 847,584 shares. Moreover, Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 108,800 shares. Next Financial Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc stated it has 0.26% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 20,071 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdings has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Alpha Windward holds 0.32% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 8,220 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 23,356 shares to 158,672 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,076 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

