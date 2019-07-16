Meritage Portfolio Management Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Decreased by $382,679; Polen Capital Management Has Upped Its Gartner (IT) Holding by $45.47 Million as Stock Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 301,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.80 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728.12M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $169.75. About 122,159 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 26/03/2018 – SmartBear is Only Vendor Scored in Top 4 Product Scores for All 5 Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Software; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 11/04/2018 – NetBrain Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Automation for Third Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – Kuebix Founder Dan Clark to Help Companies Optimize Their Inbound Freight at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 25/04/2018 – Gartner Says Global Artificial Intelligence Business Value to Reach $1.2 Trillion in 2018; 20/03/2018 – Kuebix Recognized by Gartner with First-Time Positioning in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cloudvisory Named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in Cloud Security; 03/05/2018 – GAlNSystems – Platinum Sponsor at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 28/03/2018 – Correlsense Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for Second Consecutive Ye; 12/04/2018 – AKQA Positioned the Highest for Execution in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, down from 117,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 269,536 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fantastic Plastic: Berry Global Analyst Sees Solid Earnings Growth Prospects – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will HEXO’s NYSE Transfer Cause Commotion? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s (NYSE:BGG) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 176 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Com has 0.02% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Rmb Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 2,474 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited has 55,179 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0.01% stake. Schwerin Boyle Capital Incorporated owns 246,627 shares for 4.11% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,437 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V has 2,500 shares. First Republic Mngmt invested in 45,816 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.08% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.73 million for 18.42 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 5 Top-Performing Industrial Stocks Over the Last Year – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zebra Technologies to acquire Profitect Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 36,701 shares to 117,117 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 37,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,449 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.