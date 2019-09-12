Meritage Portfolio Management Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Hanesbrands (HBI) Shorts Increased By 0.7%

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) had an increase of 0.7% in short interest. HBI’s SI was 31.75 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.7% from 31.53M shares previously. With 4.51 million avg volume, 7 days are for Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s short sellers to cover HBI’s short positions. The SI to Hanesbrands Inc’s float is 8.91%. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 6.52 million shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 8.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 21,387 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 273,211 shares with $36.60 million value, up from 251,824 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.90 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 10,000 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $147,350 were bought by Evans Gerald.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hanesbrands Stock Dropped 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hanes Is Riding the Retro Wave and Set to Make a Comeback in 2020 – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 0.50% above currents $15.92 stock price. Hanesbrands had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1500 target in Friday, September 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 142,394 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment reported 174,790 shares stake. Dupont Mgmt Corp accumulated 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 39,717 were reported by Proshare Advisors. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 14,812 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Epoch Investment Inc owns 5.24M shares. 559,755 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 678,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc holds 44,400 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 145,600 shares. Wilen Invest owns 72,731 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 1.38M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank owns 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 1.17M shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.38% above currents $136.12 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Miller Herman (NASDAQ:MLHR) stake by 26,399 shares to 84,076 valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 17,371 shares and now owns 4,413 shares. F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) was reduced too.