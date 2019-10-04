Meritage Portfolio Management Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Thor Industries (THO) Sellers Increased By 27.22% Their Shorts

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 84.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 55,772 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 121,575 shares with $16.93M value, up from 65,803 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $352.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 5.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) had an increase of 27.22% in short interest. THO’s SI was 5.66M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 27.22% from 4.45 million shares previously. With 834,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO)’s short sellers to cover THO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 660,312 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Slight Boost In Thor – Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Thor Industries, Dova Pharmaceuticals, and Bed Bath & Beyond Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Industries cites improvement in FQ4 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor results lift RV sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management One Company Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 3,669 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 115,351 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,716 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). The Virginia-based Hendershot Invests has invested 0.51% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thomas White Interest Limited holds 3,775 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Kistler accumulated 35 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 2.05 million shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 12,108 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 10,508 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Thb Asset Management owns 11,286 shares. Investec Asset Management holds 0.03% or 138,110 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 13 shares.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 22.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thor Industries has $7700 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63’s average target is 14.55% above currents $55 stock price. Thor Industries had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) rating on Friday, August 30. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by Sidoti. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Bank of America.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. $202,880 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L on Monday, July 8.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 11.32% above currents $133.67 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14600 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Positive On Johnson & Johnson’s Unexpected Ohio Opioid Settlement – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ pledges $500M, four-year investment to fight HIV, tuberculosis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) stake by 23,356 shares to 158,672 valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 36,101 shares and now owns 45,353 shares. Lincoln Natl (NYSE:LNC) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.