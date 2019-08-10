Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised Stake in Lincoln Natl (LNC) as Stock Declined; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding Held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Lincoln Natl (LNC) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 13,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 82,825 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 69,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Lincoln Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.49 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 91.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 96,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 200,879 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, up from 104,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 571,137 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg invested in 0.09% or 200,879 shares. Federated Pa reported 100,182 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,750 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 33,707 shares. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 17,997 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech accumulated 400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,110 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Commerce invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 455,086 were accumulated by Hennessy Advsr. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bokf Na owns 9,169 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,511 shares to 228,798 shares, valued at $40.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 22,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,850 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Andra Ap has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Asset Mgmt One, Japan-based fund reported 103,281 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 1,548 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,407 shares. Adage Capital Gp Limited Co reported 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Tradition Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.97% or 61,050 shares. Sit Assoc reported 0.52% stake. 1.35 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 13,281 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 193,114 shares in its portfolio.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 51,619 shares to 6,797 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.