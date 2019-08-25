Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Dsw (DSW) Stake; Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Has 2.11 Sentiment

Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 74 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 35 trimmed and sold holdings in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 15.13 million shares, up from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Safety Insurance Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 30 Increased: 59 New Position: 15.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Dsw Inc (DSW) stake by 38.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 64,186 shares as Dsw Inc (DSW)’s stock 0.00%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 232,777 shares with $5.17M value, up from 168,591 last quarter. Dsw Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW – MAY INCUR ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME EXIT CHARGES RELATED TO EBUYS; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Sioux Falls, SD; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES; 13/03/2018 – DSW 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 27C; 13/03/2018 – DSW SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52 TO $1.67, EST. $1.68; 20/04/2018 – DJ DSW Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSW); 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Raises Dividend to 25c; 13/03/2018 – DSW REPORTS EXIT OF EBUYS, FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF EVALUATION; 30/05/2018 – Shoe retailer DSW drops despite topping view

Srb Corp holds 12.6% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 2.79 million shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 34,050 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.36% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,037 shares.

The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 35,505 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The Company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insuredÂ’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insuredÂ’s own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Safety Insurance Group declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Safety Insurance Group’s Profits Declined, but the News Isn’t All Bad – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Safety Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SAFT) 14% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TOTAL’s (TOT) Unit to Expand Energy Storage Operation Via JV – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Limited has 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 219,669 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). 14,665 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). The New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.06% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Voya Invest Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 54,103 shares. 92,890 are held by Comerica Bancshares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 300,212 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Aristotle Cap Boston Lc has 0.88% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 179 shares. Alps Inc invested in 0% or 28,884 shares.

More notable recent Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Designer Brands: King Of Shoes Will Survive The ‘Retail Apocalypse’ And Is A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “A Daring and Risky Turnaround Strategy by DSW – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DSW Shoes: Is It The Right Fit? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shoe Retailer DSW To Sell Green Growth Brands’ CBD Products – Benzinga” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Designer Brands’ DSW Outpaces Drag of Acquisitions – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering DSW (NYSE:DSW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DSW has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $27.60’s average target is 22.61% above currents $22.51 stock price. DSW had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20.

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,417 shares to 251,824 valued at $29.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) stake by 8,540 shares and now owns 254,348 shares. Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) was reduced too.