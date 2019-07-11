Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Dollar General (DG) Holding; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Raised Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 11.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp acquired 512,027 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock declined 11.33%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 4.79 million shares with $138.18 million value, up from 4.28 million last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $1.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 1.41 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Purchased Remaining 15% Ownership Interest in United Surgical Partners Intl; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Dollar General Corp (DG) stake by 29.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired 12,637 shares as Dollar General Corp (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 55,807 shares with $6.66M value, up from 43,170 last quarter. Dollar General Corp now has $36.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 1.63 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Schwab Us Large (SCHG) stake by 51,619 shares to 6,797 valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) stake by 17,950 shares and now owns 29,182 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1,802 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 86 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 4,238 shares. 12,282 were reported by Daiwa Secs Inc. Parkside Financial Bank & invested in 0.01% or 238 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 122,179 shares. 23 are owned by Enterprise Services Corporation. Btim holds 0.52% or 318,024 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 607,691 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 37,504 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Burney owns 15,639 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt Communications Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mackenzie Financial invested in 670,894 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This a Sign That Dollar General Is a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Dollar General had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 31. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Top Pick” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 7 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) rating on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $30 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of THC in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1,945 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 56,716 shares. Pnc Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1,351 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackay Shields Lc owns 66,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 29,600 shares. Hanseatic Management holds 904 shares. West Family Investments has invested 0.32% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Maverick Cap Limited holds 102,370 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Metropolitan Life New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 73,380 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 22,300 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 21,000 shares.

