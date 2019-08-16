Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.34 Million; Costco Whsl New (COST) Position Upped by Ipswich Investment Management Co

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 39,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 53,813 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 93,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 8.73M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.19 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford & Associates holds 31,115 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs invested in 0.09% or 988 shares. 3,669 are owned by Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Dupont Corp reported 84,850 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sadoff Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 1,320 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pillar Pacific Cap Management reported 1.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Girard Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Parthenon Ltd Co holds 1,149 shares. The California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.77% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wilsey Asset Inc has 17,040 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CAE profit misses on higher costs – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Auto Equipment Outlook: Cost & Technology Bumps Ahead – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Input Costs Hurt Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China’s Luckin counts cost of Starbucks battle, looks to break even – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Allstate (ALL) Estimates Weather Related Losses in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus & invested in 0.21% or 6,055 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp owns 32,179 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 23.06M are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 540 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Efg Asset Management (Americas) invested in 0.14% or 8,217 shares. Css Limited Liability Il reported 4,297 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 21,072 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 272,551 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.77% or 52.92M shares in its portfolio. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,682 shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Co reported 90,902 shares. Shelton Management invested in 0.8% or 12,024 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Inc by 16,489 shares to 39,315 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl (NYSE:LNC) by 13,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).