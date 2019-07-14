Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Garmin LTD Adr (GRMN) Stake by $2.47 Million; Stock Value Rose; Tristate Capital Hldgs (TSC) Stock Value Rose While Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.96 Million

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (GRMN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 28,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 55,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 679,416 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 247,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,830 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, down from 875,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 72,111 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Citigroup reported 8,421 shares. 283,018 are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Kestrel Inv Management accumulated 1.55% or 163,750 shares. 297,783 are owned by Geode Mgmt Limited Company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.11% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.8% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Perritt Mngmt Inc invested in 65,000 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 8,015 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 32,442 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 587,941 shares. 190,846 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 30,024 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 62,136 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp accumulated 11,284 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,143 activity. $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21. $50,000 worth of stock was bought by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. Demas David J bought $26,400 worth of stock.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 42,291 shares to 377,334 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TSC’s profit will be $13.50M for 11.17 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 794 shares to 37,684 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.09M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Zacks Invest holds 0.04% or 19,355 shares. Laurion Capital Lp holds 0% or 4,186 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 377,474 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.07% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Sei Invs Co owns 10,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meritage Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 26,300 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Boston Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.31% or 69,202 shares in its portfolio.