Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Cognizant Tech Solutions Cl A (CTSH) Position; Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) SI Increased By 37.04%

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Cognizant Tech Solutions Cl A (CTSH) stake by 24.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 17,052 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions Cl A (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 53,808 shares with $3.41 million value, down from 70,860 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions Cl A now has $36.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 2.38 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im

Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) had an increase of 37.04% in short interest. HBIO’s SI was 1.86M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 37.04% from 1.36M shares previously. With 445,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO)’s short sellers to cover HBIO’s short positions. The SI to Harvard Bioscience Inc’s float is 5.67%. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 264,026 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $174,204 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $24,850 were bought by Green James W on Friday, August 16. Eade Katherine A. bought $98,830 worth of stock or 39,915 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by Loewald Thomas W, worth $50,524 on Tuesday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Harvard Bioscience, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 22.76% less from 26.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Citigroup Inc stated it has 24,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 68,414 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 100 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 61,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 58,670 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 1,020 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 231,130 are held by Geode Management Limited Com. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). River And Mercantile Asset Llp reported 0.15% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Kennedy Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Earnest Prns Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company has market cap of $116.80 million. The firm offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harvard Bioscience Announces Strategic Action Plan and Financial Targets – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience to Present at Janney Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Harvard Bioscience, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harvard Bioscience Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 2,373 shares to 141,346 valued at $18.07 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,733 shares and now owns 105,902 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $585.45 million for 15.56 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance reported 367,506 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 118,483 shares. 174 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hendershot Invests accumulated 3.34% or 160,620 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 2.17M shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cryder Prtn Llp holds 8.89% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 947,675 shares. Ci Inc reported 1.38M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability reported 312,884 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 19,635 are held by Telemus Cap Llc. Cna Fincl Corporation owns 33,367 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $86 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 9.98% above currents $65.36 stock price. Cognizant had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Friday, August 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16.