Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lifted Lincoln Natl (LNC) Holding by $790,540; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding Increased by Farallon Capital Management Llc

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Lincoln Natl (LNC) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 13,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 82,825 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 69,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Lincoln Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 375,274 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 225,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.28 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 1.18M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,654 shares to 53,813 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 68,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,649 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dvd E (DVY).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 100,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $87.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 950,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).